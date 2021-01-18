Short Interest in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Rises By 27.2%

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.78. 9,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.80. TTEC has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.99 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Research analysts expect that TTEC will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TTEC by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 64,337 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of TTEC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 408,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 368,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,085,000 after buying an additional 57,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

