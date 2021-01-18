Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Decreases By 34.7%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,538,000 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 5,418,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 310.4 days.

thyssenkrupp stock remained flat at $$11.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($6.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 135.51%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYEKF shares. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.