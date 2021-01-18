Short Interest in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Increases By 19.8%

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 976,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 815,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Cfra cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $61.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.53 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Spire by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $1,245,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 118.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.