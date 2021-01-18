Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Increases By 51.7%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RHE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 276,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,382. Regional Health Properties has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

