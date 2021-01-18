Short Interest in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Increases By 18.4%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 116,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2,500.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 154,149 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 3,463.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 135.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,899,000 after acquiring an additional 68,838 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 1,652.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 95.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEU opened at $422.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket has a one year low of $304.65 and a one year high of $472.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.65.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.80. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

