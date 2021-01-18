Short Interest in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expands By 23.9%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,900 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 803,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $161,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,123,588.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $968,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

MRCY stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.37. 382,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,745. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

