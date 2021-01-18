Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Rises By 36.8%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 855,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,965,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.35. 3,148,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.71 and a 1 year high of $86.80.

