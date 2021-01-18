Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Grows By 52.3%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 585.0 days.

Shares of Geberit stock traded down $12.84 on Friday, hitting $616.04. 88 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99. Geberit has a one year low of $395.67 and a one year high of $681.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $616.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.16.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

