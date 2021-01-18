Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Grows By 52.3%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 585.0 days.
Shares of Geberit stock traded down $12.84 on Friday, hitting $616.04. 88 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99. Geberit has a one year low of $395.67 and a one year high of $681.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $616.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.16.
