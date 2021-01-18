Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Increases By 19.0%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Societe Generale upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

