Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Declines By 34.4%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,400 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 440,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 78,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,904. The company has a market capitalization of $981.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $165,751.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EFSC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

