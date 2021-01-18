Short Interest in Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Decreases By 23.2%

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ECTE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,710. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Echo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

