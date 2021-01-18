Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Drops By 31.8%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of dormakaba in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:DRRKF remained flat at $$559.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.07. dormakaba has a twelve month low of $453.00 and a twelve month high of $610.00.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

