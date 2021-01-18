Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Increases By 40.5%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 17.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the third quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 77.0% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 59,262 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

