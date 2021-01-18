Short Interest in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Grows By 25.6%

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

COLB traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 421,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $243,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

