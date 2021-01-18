Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Increases By 39.8%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,200 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 694,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 390,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $320,695.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,019.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cohu by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. 412,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,857. Cohu has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Cohu’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

