Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Drops By 33.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,125. CHS has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

