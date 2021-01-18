Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Grows By 18.7%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on CIB. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.