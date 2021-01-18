Short Interest in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Drops By 14.6%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott acquired 170,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.82 on Monday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

