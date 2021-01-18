Short Interest in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Declines By 18.9%

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $15.17 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $639.34 million, a P/E ratio of 252.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 365.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

