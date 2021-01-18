ShipChain (SHIP) Trading Up 54% This Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, ShipChain has traded up 54% against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $633,903.81 and approximately $14.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00065045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00523708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.56 or 0.04022070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013121 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016676 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.