SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SharpSpring currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

SHSP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. 152,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $217.66 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. SharpSpring has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Equities analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 25.7% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 277,778 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in SharpSpring by 13.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 954,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the third quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

