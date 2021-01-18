ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (SNM.V) (CVE:SNM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (SNM.V) (CVE:SNM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (SNM.V) shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,746.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

About ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (SNM.V) (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company holds 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

