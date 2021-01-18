Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SVT stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. Servotronics has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $100.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

