ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

In other news, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Insiders have sold 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491 over the last three months. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

