Scotiabank Raises Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$4.50

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.27.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) stock opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$632.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.43.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.