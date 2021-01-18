Scotiabank Boosts Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$11.00

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.46.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock opened at C$6.99 on Thursday. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$8.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.10.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$479.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$46,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,300.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

