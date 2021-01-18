Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

SBGSY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. 142,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,220. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

