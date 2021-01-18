SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $305.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.56.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $4.98 on Friday, reaching $269.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,690. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,681.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.35 and a 200-day moving average of $297.27. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 238.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,532,000 after acquiring an additional 306,618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 3,880.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 197,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,841,000 after purchasing an additional 192,359 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 164,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 306.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 215,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 162,638 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

