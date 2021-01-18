salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 100.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.39.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,499 shares of company stock valued at $42,585,242. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,525,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,660. The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.79. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

