Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $72.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.