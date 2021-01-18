Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$32.00

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$26.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 101.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.78. Aritzia Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.20 and a 52-week high of C$26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

