Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Price Target Cut to C$68.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.50.

TSE RBA opened at C$76.96 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$37.76 and a 1-year high of C$101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion and a PE ratio of 49.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

