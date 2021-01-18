Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $60,800.00 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,895.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $91,667.73.

RMNI opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 98.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 969,423 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 329,086 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 109.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 140,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

