Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.79 Million

Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will report $87.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $74.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $328.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $329.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $382.34 million, with estimates ranging from $364.74 million to $394.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REXR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.66. 631,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

