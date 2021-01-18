Reviewing Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of The Peck shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of The Peck shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fusion Fuel Green and The Peck, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A The Peck 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and The Peck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A -14.90% -1.36% The Peck -3.69% -17.97% -5.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and The Peck’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A The Peck $28.22 million 3.04 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Fusion Fuel Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Peck.

Volatility and Risk

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Peck has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats The Peck on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About The Peck

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

