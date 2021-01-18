Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Update

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 31.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 551.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 157,384 shares during the period.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

