Research Analysts Set Expectations for Belden Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Belden in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Belden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

BDC opened at $42.26 on Monday. Belden has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Belden by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Belden by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Belden by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.