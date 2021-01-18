Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mattel, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mattel in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,876.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Mattel by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 56.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

