Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.18

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.18 and traded as high as $39.78. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 22,389 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $817.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $72.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, Director David P. Feaster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock worth $62,160. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $772,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 37,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 22.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.