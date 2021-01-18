Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Position Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after purchasing an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after buying an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after buying an additional 93,824 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,904,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 49,498 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

REGI stock opened at $80.01 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $93.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

