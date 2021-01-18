Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

NASDAQ:REGI traded down $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $80.01. 1,163,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $93.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after acquiring an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $8,904,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $11,230,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $9,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

