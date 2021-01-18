Reliv’ International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reliv’ International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Reliv’ International stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. Reliv’ International has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Reliv’ International (NASDAQ:RELV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Reliv’ International had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter.

Reliv' International, Inc develops and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, specific wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. The company's basic nutritional supplements are formulated to provide a balanced and complete level of supplementation for the consumer.

