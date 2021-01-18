Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Major Shareholder Sells $60,000,000.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $44.85 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.66). Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,472,000. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,372,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,316,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,729,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,209,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

