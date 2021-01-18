Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.91.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.08% and a negative net margin of 35,448.34%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 4,398,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

