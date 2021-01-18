Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,638 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

