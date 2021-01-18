Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,428 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WORK. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WORK opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -72.07 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $205,127.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,817 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,496.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $188,775.00. Insiders sold 1,006,292 shares of company stock worth $39,278,291 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

