Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,224 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 9,934.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 240.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $76,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,863 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,929,301 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $49.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

