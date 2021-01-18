Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 349,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

