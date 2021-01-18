Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $457,000 Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 262.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 56,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,197,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 316,201 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TEVA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

NYSE TEVA opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.