Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total transaction of $708,709.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,680,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total value of $2,388,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,619,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,140 shares of company stock worth $32,913,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $785.36 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $868.15 and its 200 day moving average is $617.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.